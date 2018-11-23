Mumbai: 3 recently refurbished vintage buildings you must see!

things-to-do

With time, these structures may not be the same as they once were

The architecture of Mumbai is revered for its beautiful blend of Victorian-Gothic and Contemporary styles. It is home to numerous buildings that hold within a great amount of history. With time, these structures may not be the same as they once were, but their grit and charm remains, thanks to their redevelopment and refurbishment. Here are 3 such places that are a must visit:

Bombay House (FORT): The Bombay House was built in the year 1924 by the architect behind the Gateway of India and the Prince of Wales Museum, George Wittet. It served as the headquarters for the Tata Group until a massive fire took place in 2011, and was reopened after a 9-month long restoration and its re-opening marked the 114th birth anniversary of J.R.D. Tata. The revamped aesthetics and functionalities reflect the evolved workplace at Tata Group, however the external facade of the building remains the same, reserving its Edwardian neo-classical look.

The interiors have enhanced natural lighting, paintings, photographs and art installations while the modern workspaces are equipped with cutting edge technology, digital meeting spaces and semi formal collaboration zones. While most of the interiors have been revamped, the historic fourth floor boardroom remains untouched except for the addition of new-age technology. The building also has a kennel by the side entrance as a tribute to J.R.D. Tata's love for dogs and the many strays that have found home in the Bombay House for decades.

New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinemas (CST):

The revamped New Excelsior cinema is the 50th addition to Subhash's Ghai's Mukta A2 Cinemas chain. An iconic building in itself, it was important for Mukta A2 and the architects to preserve the history and charm by keeping its Art Deco style, which is why instead of opting for a modern revamp they chose the post-modern style that combines the contemporary and Art Deco style. While elements like the stained glass mirror, railings and ceiling remains, the refurbishment has brought with it some grand interiors, luxurious seats, an improved sound system and a cool new cafe. The New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinema promises to bring the multiplex experience at a single screen cinema. Take a trip down there to revel in the beauty of the 130 years old structure and experience its nostalgic old-world charm embellished with a touch of modernity.

ZARA (Kala Ghoda):

The much loved Spanish fashion retailer brand opened its 20th branch in India at Kala Ghoda. Sprawling across 51,300 sqft, it happens to be their largest store in the country. The restoration and revamp of the 110 years old Edwardian neo-classical structure, Ismail Building, was a joint effort by Zara's parent group Inditex and local architects, and took two years to give it the modern air. The process involved moulding experts, limestone workers and an international team of stone masons. The team managed to preserve the internal and external ornate facades as well as the brickwork from the original structure. The modern interiors are a thoughtful mix of glass, gloss and neutral accents, while the picture windows allow natural light to seep in without making the merchandise into silhouettes. Zara also claims that the store uses 30% less energy and 50% less water and has applied for the Gold LEED green building certification.

