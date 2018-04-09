Mumbai: 30-year-old fatka theft accused faints in court, dies

Soon after being produced in the sessions court on Sunday, a 30-year-old fatka theft accused, in judicial custody since last December, collapsed



Representation pic

Soon after being produced in the sessions court on Sunday, a 30-year-old fatka theft accused, in judicial custody since last December, collapsed. A Colaba police team rushed him to St George hospital, but he died during treatment.

The accused, Tabrez Bablu Shaikh, alias Pappu, was arrested by the Bandra GRP after a Malad resident, Bhavesh Sabla, filed a mobile theft complaint on December 17. Sabla was returning home on a train when the incident took place. When it halted at platform number 4 at Bandra station, he moved towards the door. Someone struck his hand with a bamboo stick, forcing him to drop his cellphone. After he approached the GRP, they filed an FIR under sections 379 and 356 of the IPC and 150 of the Indian Railway Act.

After being produced in court on December 18, he was sent to judicial custody. As his trial started in the sessions court, he was kept in Byculla jail. On Saturday, when he was taken to court, he fainted. Dr Manojkumar Sharma, DCP, zone I, said, “A Colaba police team took him to St George hospital. He died during treatment. Prime facie, it appears he was suffering from TB.” The police have initiated a judiciary inquiry in the case.

24 hrs

Time accused was arrested in

