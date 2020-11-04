Mumbai: 30-year-old man found dead in car, family alleges harassment by wife and in-laws

A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide inside a car. The police recovered a carbon monoxide gas cylinder in the car and they suspect that the victim died of suffocation.

During the investigation, the police found a voice message that was sent by the victim on a WhatsApp group on the day of the incident. The WhatsApp group has three members and in the voice note, the victim said that he is committing suicide as he is fed up with the taunts and harassment by his wife, mother-in-law and wife’s maternal uncle.

The victim has been identified as Ankit Poddar. He resided with his parents in Borivli (east). Initially, the Samta Nagar police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). However, on the complaint of Ankit’s father Narendra Poddar (60), who is a Chartered Accountant, the police registered an abetment of suicide case and arrested the victim’s wife Vandana and her uncle Pavan Didvani.

“Ankit worked at a private firm in Lower Parel till June 2019. After that, he worked at different banks and got married to Vandana in the same year. Vandana also worked in a bank at lower Parel,” Narendra Poddar said.

In his complaint, Narendra Poddar said that Vandana used to return home late and when questioned about it, she used to make excuses. “Ankit seemed very upset months after marriage. When we asked him, Ankit said Vandana never let him have physical relations with her and taunted him,” the victim’s father stated in the complaint.

He also alleged that Vandana's maternal uncle threatened him and Ankit with trapping them in false cases and sending them to jail. “Vandana's uncle also took Rs 12.5 lakh from Ankit as wedding expenditure, due to which Ankit went into depression,” Narendra Poddar said.

On July 24, Ankit took his father's car and went out, but he did not return that night. Worried about Ankit, his parents called his friends to enquire but were unable to find him.

Ankit's friends searched for his Google location with the help of his laptop and rushed to Shivam Mall in Thakur Village, Kandivli. They found him sitting in the back seat of the car with a face mask and a gas cylinder was lying on the seat.

He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“We have arrested two accused - the victim’s wife and her uncle - under Sections 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Both the accused were produced before the court and have been remanded to police custody,” said an officer from Samta Nagar police station.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news