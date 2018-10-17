Mumbai: 30-year-old man rescued by police from Aksa beach

national

The person was unable to tell how he reached inside the water but said he knew swimming. Police also suspect that the man was under depression and may have tried to commit suicide

The Mumbai police rescued a 30-year-old man from Aksa beach on Monday at around 9:45 am. The Sagari-2 police station received a message about a person who was drowning at Aksa beach.

While talking to mid-day, Tejas Nalavade, sub-inspector said, "Once we received the message from the Mumbai-14 speedboat, we immediately travelled to the spot to rescue him. At around 11 am, our boats were fueling up in Bandra and filling fuel. After our boats were ready to ride, we headed to the site and rescued the man, who was around 200 meters away from seashore".

The police then took him to Versova beach and admitted him to a local hospital. The man then identified himself as Jiten Chhoti, a resident of Ahmadnagar. After that, the case was handed over to the Malwani police station for further inquiry. The individual was unable to figure out how he landed up in the water and also claimed to have known swimming.

Police also suspect that the man was under depression and may have tried to commit suicide. Police also tried to get in contact with his family in order to find out the situation.

