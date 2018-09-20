Mumbai: 32 kids from Malad school suspended for taking Paryushan leave

national

Parents land up to protest, but Malad school firm on decision, says students can't stay away for religious, social reasons

Angry parents of 32 children from Children's Academy School in Malad reached the premises on Wednesday demanding an explanation from school authorities on why their wards had been suspended. The school authorities had suspended the children for being absent from school for five days. The parents said the children could not attend owing to Paryushan, an important religious obligation in the Jain community.

According to the school administration, this was disciplinary action taken against the students as per school regulations. However, the parents claim the action was taken without giving any notice or warning. The school in Malad, which has many Jain students, met the complaining parents who had come with a letter of their demands. After a meeting, however, though the action taken remains the same, the school core committee has assured parents that the issue will be discussed at another meeting to raise the number of permitted holidays in such cases.

Parents shocked

The 32 students have been suspended for a certain amount of days. "We had no idea that such an action would be taken against them for a religious obligation. It was shocking for all of us, so we reached school to demand answers," said one of the parents. When contacted, Rohan Bhat, director of Children's Academy schools, said, "This is disciplinary action taken against the children and has no religious reason whatsoever.

The regulations are explained in detail on our website. We cannot allow a child to remain absent from school for religious or social reasons. Considering that we have many children from the community, we had already made special arrangements for them to leave earlier every day so that they can eat dinner before sunset as per their religious requirements. Several Jain students are already allowed to leave school at 5.30pm even though school finishes at 6pm. The school has been very accommodating. If parents are taking advantage of the liberty, we have to take disciplinary action as administrators."

School to consider demand

He added, "One of the parents had approached the school for permission for three days. But, no child can be allowed to be absent for more than that. The parents presented a demand on Wednesday that it should be increased to five days. The core committee will take a decision on this as all religions have to be considered and this should not be only for one particular community."

