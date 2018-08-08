Mumbai: 32,000 students without seats to get a chance in fifth round

national

Several Std XI applicants, along with their parents, protested at the office of the deputy director of education on Tuesday after the merit list was declared

The fourth and final round of junior college admissions are now over, but as many as 32,001 candidates are left without a seat. Several Std XI applicants, along with their parents, protested at the office of the deputy director of education on Tuesday after the merit list was declared.

However, there is no need to panic. "We will hold a special round of admissions in order to accommodate these remaining students. Details of the special round will be declared by August 10," said Rajendra Ahire, deputy director of education, Mumbai.

An angry parent said, "What is the guarantee that the children will get seats in this round? Besides, by the time they get admission, they will lag behind in academics."

A total of 81,063 candidates had applied for the fourth round, of which 49,062 got seats. "Many students were allotted colleges but they did not take admission there. There are some who were not allotted any college. Everybody just wants to go to the popular colleges; most do not consider their marks and the college's cut-off," explained a senior official.

