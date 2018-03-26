Mumbai 360: Your weekday go and do guidebook
Monday
Watch shorts
#FiveFilms4Freedom is the world's widest-reaching LGBTQ+ digital campaign. Attend a screening of the films made for the project, at an event by British Council India in partnership with Gaysi Family.
Time 7 pm onwards
At Todi Mill Social, Lower Parel.
Rsvp insider.in
Free
Chug away
If Monday doesn't seem too early in the week to you to get drinks, do so without burning a hole in your pocket. A restaurant is offering 1+1 offers on select IMFL brands.
Time 12 pm to 8 pm
At Old Wild West, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.
Call 65376677
Buy art
Pick the best of Indian art at the 10th anniversary auction of AstaGuru that includes works by VS Gaitonde Tyeb Mehta, SH Raza, FN Souza, MF Husain, Raja Ravi Varma, Amrita Sher-Gil, Ram Kumar, Nandalal Bose, Anjolie Ela Menon, Jehangir Sabavala, Bikash Bhattacharjee and Manjit Bawa.
On March 26 and 27
Log on to astaguru.com
Tuesday
Binge at a buffet
Binge at this unlimited buffet for '580 where you can try various appetisers such as crispy asparagus tempura, prawn tempura, cream cheese sushi, California roll, cottage cheese and sun-dried tomato bao and juicy pork belly bao.
On Ongoing, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm
At Asia Kitchen & Bar, Sakinaka.
Call 30151694
Giggle away
Attend a stand-up comedy gig where Kunal Rao makes fun of everything we consider normal, such as banking, social media and even the concept of democracy.
Time 7.30 pm
At The Cuckoo Club, Bandra West. log on to insider.in
Entry Rs 350 (inclusive of Rs 100 cover)
Pick up a brush
Attend a paint party where you get to create a stormy lighthouse scene. No prior painting experience is needed and you can also enjoy freshly baked tartines.
Time 10 am AT Le Pain Quotidien, Powai.
Call 66713030
Log on to insider.in
Entry Rs 1,750
Wednesday
Go for a unique gig
Attend a unique concert, where musicians who are part of Blind Orchestra will play their instruments blindfolded, improvising along the way.
Time 9 pm onwards
At Live at The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum.
Call 8329110638
Entry Rs 749
Catch a play
Attend a play called Six Characters in Search of an Author. The plot revolves around six strangers interrupting a director who is rehearsing for a play with his actors, with both parties getting into an argument that eventually ends up in a different play being enacted, meaning it's a play within a play.
Time 9 pm onwards
At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.
Log on to bookmyshow.com entry Rs 250
Black out
If you love everything in black, this food menu at a new café might be your sweet spot. This includes dark treats like the black velvet cake, black croissant salmon, NY baked cheesecake, the classic black and mango pancake, and black latte.
Time 9.30 pm onwards
At Poetry by Love and Cheesecake,
Machinery House, Kala Ghoda.
Call 9819935135
Thursday
Laugh out loud
Get through the rest of the week by lifting your spirit at this stand-up routine by comedian Kanan Gill. It's also an open mic night, which will feature material by new artistes with Gill hosting the gig.
Time 8.30 pm
At London Taxi, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.
Call 7710082222
Entry Rs 400
Drag yourself
Get into the world of underground club scene with The Gentlemen's Club aka Tape that follows the lives of various drag kings who perform in the city. Rocky aka Shammsher is the main act who pays homage to Shammi Kapoor and the golden era of Hindi cinema.
Time 7 pm AT The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill, Macronells Compound, Bandra West.
Call 9619962969
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Entry Rs 399
Taste the sea
Book a table for Taste of Malvan that will offer a gastronomical experience from the coastal region of the state with different options such as pomfret, surmai, prawns and crab thalis for Rs 499 each.
Time 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm
At Four Points by Sheraton Sector 30A, Vashi.
Call 27817777
Get fashionable
Radhika Jain is a designer from Kolkata who is showcasing her jewellery line in the city. The range, themed on the Garden of Eden, includes silver artefacts and precious stone necklaces. The designer's aim is also to bring focus back on the dying handicrafts of Bengal.
Time 11 am to 8 pm
At Aza Fashions, Prithvi Apartment, Altamount Road.
Call 23530212
