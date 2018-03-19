Mumbai 360: Your weekday go and do guidebook

From Mumbai edition of Women of India Organic Festival to attending The Swedish Design Week's exhibition and more

Monday

Soak in Italian tunes

Listen to violin soloist Laura Marzadori (in pic) of the renowned Cameristi della Scala chamber orchestra in the musical event, Fantasies on Italian Opera. The evening features works by maestros including Paganini, Sivori and Bazzini.

Time: 7 pm

At: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Call: 22824567

Cost: '240 onwards

Gaze at Swedish innovations

Attend The Swedish Design Week's exhibition showcasing 19 sustainable products including a solar fountain and vertical farming model by designers from the Scandinavian nation.

Till: March 25, 11 am to 4 pm

At: LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Matunga East

Call: 24198300

Laugh out loud

Well begun is half done, and what could be a better way to start your week than getting a dose of laughter? Attend an open mic hosted by Biswa Kalyan Rath (in pic), where young comics will get four minutes each to entertain you.

Time: 8 pm

At: The Cuckoo Club, Bandra West

Log on to: insider.in entry '350 (including '100 cover)

Tuesday

Catch a rom com

Does a relationship stand a chance in times of stressful workplaces, dysfunctional families and changing values? Find out as Hussain Dalal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shikha Talsania and Priyanshu Painyuli bring Internal Affairs alive on stage.

Time: 7 pm and 9.30 pm (age limit: 18 years and above)

At: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

Entry: '175

Go organic

Tuesday is the last day to attend the first Mumbai edition of Women of India Organic Festival. Shop from an array of organic produce, household items, beauty care and solar products brought by women entrepreneurs and farmers from across India.

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

At: World Trade Centre, Cuff Parade.

Witness master strokes

Soak in the journey of eminent artist Manu Parekh in a show titled 60 Years of Selected Works. Born and raised in Ahmedabad, the Delhi-based artist calls Mumbai his city of awakening, and Benares, his muse.

Till: April 15, 11 am to 6 pm (closed on Mondays and national holidays)

At: National Gallery of Modern Art, MG Road, Fort

Call: 22881969

Wednesday

Recycle waste

Indulge your creative side as you sign up for a recycled art class with multidisciplinary artist Sajid Wajid, at the launch of a new energy drink. The workshop also includes a clean-up drive.

Time: 4.30 pm to 7 pm

At: Bonobo, off Linking Road, behind KFC, Bandra West

Register: drink1947.com

Foster gender parity at work

If women make for half our population, why doesn't it reflect in the workforce? Attend AccelHERate, a conference about fast-tracking female participation in the Indian workforce, that ropes in several corporate organisations. The keynote address will be delivered by senior broadcast journalist Barkha Dutt.

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

At: Taj Land's End Hotel, Bandra West

Call: 66681234

Entry: '5,000

Thursday

Attend a tribute

Anthracite, a modern rap-rock band with nu metal influence, is on a Make Chester Proud tour. Catch their tribute gig to the late Linkin Park frontman, Chester Benington (in pic).

Time: 8.30 pm to 11.30 pm

At: Hard Rock Cafe, Worli

Call: 24382888

Log on to: eventshigh.com

Entry: '750

Get a giggling fit

Give up-and-coming stand-up artistes all the encouragement they need at this comedy open mic hosted by funnyman Ashish Dash. Some of the gags may be raw and unfiltered, but that's the fun of it!

Time: 8.30 pm

At: Gostana, Parbhat Kunj, 25th Road, Linking Road, Bandra West

Log on to: insider.in

Entry: '250 (including '100 cover)

Take a tour of Film City

Whether you are new to Mumbai or have been brought up here, if you haven't visited Goregaon's Film City yet, here's your chance to do that. A guided bus tour will take you to its famous studios and locations.

Time: 12.10 pm (a tour leaves every two hours till 4.30 pm)

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Entry: '599