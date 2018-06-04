Mumbai 360: Your weekday go and do guidebook

Plan your week ahead in Mumbai with this handy guide

Thursday

Paint the world





Eager to pick up a brush? Let artist Bhavna Shah guide you in her watercolour workshop for beginners where you can learn skills on paint mixing, brushwork and application skills.

On June 7 and 8, 3 pm

At ARTISANS' Gallery, Kalaghoda.

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 3,000

Save some moolah





If dainty couture pieces made with luxurious laces and handcrafted techniques is what you are looking for, designer Shehla Khan is offering a summer-end sale of lehengas, tunics, gowns and more.

From June 4 to June 15, 11 am to 7 pm

At SNS fashions, Khar West.

Groove to masala punk

Listen to the garage-punk band Lightyears Explode, who will belt out funky tunes inspired by everything from visarjans to Jack White.

Time 9 pm

At Levi's Lounge, Mathurdas Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Log on to insider.in

Monday

Munch on lunch

Experience a touch of nostalgia with the Rice Plate is Ready lunch, a take on the practice by Mumbai's regional food restaurants that served wholesome rice thalis. On offer are veg, chicken and fish rice plates priced between `129 and `199.

Time 1 pm to 3 pm (daily)

At The Local, Fort.

Call 9820282522

Chat with Sonali

Watch Amey and Nipun, who host Casting Couch, a web series, interview actor Sonali Kulkarni. There will also be a stand-up gig.

Time 9.30 pm

At Ravindra Natya Mandir, near Siddhivinayak Temple, Sayani Road, Prabhadevi.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Entry Rs 200 onwards

Make 'em laugh

Comedian Gursimran Khamba will host New Material Mondays, where stand-up artistes will try out new material. The event will feature Sonali Thakker and Gaurav Kapoor among others.

Time 8.30 pm

At Leaping Windows, Andheri West. CALL 9769998972

Cost: Rs 200

Tuesday

Soothe your soul

Get mesmerised by an evening filled with modern and contemporary music from the '90s and 2000s featuring Chirag Aggarwal accompanied by various artistes.

Time 2 pm to 5 pm

At The Cuckoo Club, near Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Call 9619962969

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 100 to Rs 250

Awaken yourself

View the works of artist Sarfaraz Laskari at his solo show, Mindfulness: An Awakened Mind, comprising a series of artworks featuring Buddha in a meditating pose. It is meant to make you more mindful of the way you live.

Till July 15, 11 am to 7 pm

At Cosmic Heart Gallery, Court Chambers, New Marine Lines.

Call 22085926

Gather your girls

Head to this pub with your girlfriends for this ladies' night where they offer four free sangrias and two complimentary shots between 7 pm and 10 pm. There will also be music by a DJ to get you grooving.

Time 7 pm onwards

At Verbena Brewpub & Skygarden, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

Call 39971886

Save the beach

Head to Juhu Beach this Earth Day and beat plastic pollution by helping pick up trash that can be recycled. A plastic recycling kiosk will also be installed at the beach as part of this initiative.

Time 7.30 am to 11 am

AT Juhu Beach, Juhu.

Ladies only

Anu Menon, best known for her character Lola Kutty, will host an open-mic night just for women, where eight artistes will take the first steps into the world of stand-up comedy.

Time 9 pm

At The Integral Space, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 24973138

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 200

Wednesday

Pay a musical tribute

Joni Mitchell is one of the most influential singer-songwriters of the 20th century. Catch a bunch of foreign musicians based in the city — Julia Werner, Aron Nyiro, Gianluca Liberatore, Christos Yerolatsitis and Anthony Cammarota — at a tribute gig where they will bring the Canadian's songs to life.

Time 9 pm

At The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 749 onwards

Dinos on the loose

Love the Jurrasic Park series? Now experience it with various interactive activities. For some larger-than-life experience, head to the VR zone, play games to win merchandise, make Lego dinosaurs and watch a life-size dinosaur installation.

Till June 10, all day

At Oberoi Mall, Western Express Highway, Goregaon East.

Call 40990888

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates