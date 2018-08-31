Mumbai: 4 marshals save woman from drowning at Bandra Bandstand

national

The incident took place around 4.30 pm, when the woman, Deepika Parmar, was sitting on the rocks near the Bandstand

Representational Image

It was a usual day for these four clean-up marshals at the Bandra Bandstand, but their daring attempt to save a 27-year-old woman from drowning, turned it into an extraordinary one.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm, when the woman, Deepika Parmar, was sitting on the rocks near the Bandstand. Narrating the incident, Tanaji Dhavre, the supervisor of the four marshals – Ashok Ghag, Dinesh Avari, Mahesh Malap and Adesh Ghag – said, "When they spotted the woman being pulled away by the waves, two of them jumped into the water to save her.

With the help of floating material they managed to reach her." Sharad Ugade, AMC of H West ward, said, "It was brave of them to do something like this."

