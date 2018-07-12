Mumbai: 40-year-old man run over by truck after falling into pothole

On Tuesday, a 40-year-old man was run over by a truck after he fell into a pothole in Ulhasnagar

Anna was going to the market to buy something when he got stuck in the pothole and fell

The city has witnessed another gruesome pothole death, just days after Kalyan resident Manisha Bhoir was killed after a motorbike she was riding pillion on got stuck in a pothole. On Tuesday, a 40-year-old man was run over by a truck after he fell into a pothole in Ulhasnagar. The Hill Line police have registered a case against the truck driver.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 12 noon, when the deceased, identified as Anna, went to the market to buy something. He used to work at a stable. Jaggu Seth, who worked with him, said, "When I went out to call him back, I saw that he'd fallen and a truck had run over his neck and face. I immediately called everyone, but by the time we took him to the hospital, he was dead. This road has not been good for the past two years. I've seen many accidents here."

Kunal Patil, a social worker, said, "Everyone saw him. One of his legs went into the pothole, after which he fell. I've given so many complaints to the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), asking them to repair this road, but every time they say that residents here are asking for compensation and not allowing them to build the road. The residents are asking for compensation to widen the road, not repair it. Why can't they repair the roads on time to stop such deaths?"

Patil added, "This is the fourth such accident here in the past one year. The first was Kalyan resident Prajkta Fulore and Badlapur resident Harshad Pawar and a student, whose name was not known to the police." The residents of Dwarli village on Kalyan Malang road are demanding action against KDMC officials for pothole-related deaths.

Mayor says

KDMC mayor Vinita Rane said, "People have taken a stay on the widening of the road. We have started filling all potholes since Tuesday. Our personnel are working day and night for it."

