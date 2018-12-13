Woman murdered on Bhuj Express: Mumbai Police arrest prime suspect

crime

Dariyabai Shankarlalji Lachheta alias Chaudhary's body was found in the women's compartment of Bhuj Express when the train was being cleaned

Representational Image

Five days after a 40-year-old homemaker was found murdered on the Bhuj Express train, the government railway police (GRP) Mumbai Central have detained a prime suspect in this case. On Friday night, Dariyabai Shankarlalji Lachheta alias Chaudhary's body was found in the women's compartment of Bhuj Express when the train was being cleaned.

According to police sources, they have detained a person and have also recovered a sharp knife from him. Police became suspicious as he looked like the accused and even had a fresh cut on his body. The police suspect he sustained the injury when he was attacking her and she retaliated.

The knife was clean and has been sent for medical examination. GRP is still confirming if he is the same person who committed the offence. Police also suspect that the unknown assailant could be a drug addict and as Chaudhary's throat was slit, it indicates that her killer was armed. An officer said, "The accused could have boarded the train after Vasai and he may have killed Chaudhary when he found her alone in the compartment between Vasai and Dadar," Apart from scanning CCTV footage at all stations between Bhuj and Dadar, GRP officers are tracking down the eight to ten commuters who were in the same compartment.

Ramesh Chaudhary (sister of the deceased) said, "My sister had boarded the train at 8.15am from Surat on Friday, to visit us in Wadala." At the murder site, the police had recovered a chit of paper on which a number was written. This happened to be that of a relative, which made identifying her easy.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates