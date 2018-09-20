35-year-old man's body found near railway tracks after being hit by train

national

Representational picture

A 35-year-old man died allegedly after being hit by a train in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarak area, police said Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night, they said. The deceased identified Sanju Singh Rawat, used to work in a canteen of a school in Greater Kailash II, police said.

On Wednesday morning, police were informed about a body lying next to the railway tracks near the Sewa Nagar railway station, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) said. The victim was immediately rushed to hospital where he was declared brought, the DCP said.

The officer added that the body carried visible injury marks on the head, elbow and waist on the right side. The body was shifted to AIIMS mortuary for postmortem, he said. Sanju used to live with his wife at Dilshad extension in Shahdara's Seemapuri, the DCP said. Further investigation is underway, he said.

