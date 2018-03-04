Mumbai: 42-year-old jumps 16 floors to his death in Malwani

Hours before committing suicide, man had posted photos of himself celebrating Holi on social media



Sanjay Bairagi

A 42-year-old, who has previously worked as a production manager for TV serials, jumped 16 floors to his death from a residential tower in Malwani, a few hours after celebrating Holi with friends on Friday.

According to the police, the man, identified as Sanjay Bairagi had returned home after playing Holi around 4.30 pm on Friday. Bairagi had also uploaded photos of himself celebrating Holi on Facebook. However, two hours later, around 6.30 pm, he jumped from the bedroom of his apartment. Officials said that he left a suicide note, which read, "It's my fault. My family is suffering and I have financial troubles. No one should be held responsible." Residents from the building rushed him to a private hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.



Bairagi seen celebrating Holi with friends, a few hours before his death

An accidental death report has been filed at the Malwani police station. "He had recently joined a private company, but had left it some time ago and was struggling to make ends meet," said a police official, on condition of anonymity.

Cops indicated that Bairagi was also embroiled in a family dispute. "We are still investigating this angle," the official added. Sources said that the Holi celebration pictures that he uploaded, included a woman whom his wife had objected his closeness with. "This led to an argument between the two, after which he went to the bedroom, wrote the note and jumped from the window," the source said. Bairagi is survived by his wife and two sons.

