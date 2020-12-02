Search

Mumbai: 50-year-old female singer dies mysteriously at Goregaon hotel

Updated: 02 December, 2020 08:17 IST | Samiullah Khan |

A 50-year-old singer died after going to a Goregaon East five star hotel to perform songs for a wedding

Representation pic
Representation pic

A 50-year-old singer died after going to a Goregaon East five star hotel to perform songs for a wedding. The singer, identified as Subha Mukherjee, is a resident of Nagari Niwara rehvasi sangh, Goregaon East.

According to the police, on November 29, singer Shailendra Bharti invited Mukherjee to perform with him at the wedding of a businessman at Westin hotel in Malad.

Around 7.30 pm she went to her room after feeling uneasy. When she came out of the room, she fell onto the floor in the lobby outside her room. Bharti rushed her to Sanjeevani hospital where she was declared dead before arrival.

An officer from Dindoshi police station said, “We have registered an accidental death report and are investigating. We are also waiting for a detailed post-mortem report before drawing any conclusion.”

First Published: 02 December, 2020 08:01 IST

