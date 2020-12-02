Mumbai: 50-year-old female singer dies mysteriously at Goregaon hotel

A 50-year-old singer died after going to a Goregaon East five star hotel to perform songs for a wedding. The singer, identified as Subha Mukherjee, is a resident of Nagari Niwara rehvasi sangh, Goregaon East.

According to the police, on November 29, singer Shailendra Bharti invited Mukherjee to perform with him at the wedding of a businessman at Westin hotel in Malad.

Around 7.30 pm she went to her room after feeling uneasy. When she came out of the room, she fell onto the floor in the lobby outside her room. Bharti rushed her to Sanjeevani hospital where she was declared dead before arrival.

An officer from Dindoshi police station said, “We have registered an accidental death report and are investigating. We are also waiting for a detailed post-mortem report before drawing any conclusion.”

