Mumbai: 55-year-old woman killed in public toilet wall collapse

A 55-Year-old woman in Kurla died after a wall of a dilapidated public toilet collapsed while she was inside on Monday morning. The structure was closed for public use as it was being demolished, but locals were still using it, said civic officials.

The incident happened around 7.30 am at Navpada, behind Naaz Hotel in Kurla West. The wall dividing the women's and men's sections collapsed, trapping the woman, Droupadi Rawle, under the debris.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, local ward office and police rushed to the spot on being informed. The fire brigade pulled Rawle out of the debris and sent her to Rajawadi hospital, where she was declared dead by the medical officer.

An L-ward official said, "Work to demolish the toilet was underway and had been closed to the public. There other public toilets in the area, but the residents continued to use this one as it was nearby."

Local corporator Harish Bhandirge said, "The reconstruction of the toilet was sanctioned by the BMC and the demolition work had started on Thursday. The six-seat section for men had been demolished by Saturday, while work on the rest was supposed to start on Monday."

