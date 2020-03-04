Mumbai: 60-year-old woman injured while crossing tracks, saved by Central Railway crew

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, the alert crew of Central Railway on a Panvel-bound train rescued a senior citizen railway track trespasser and saved her life. The incident came to light when the crew saved a 60-year-old woman who was injured while trespassing a railway track on a Panvel-bound train at Sewri station.

While speaking to mid-day, Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said, " Alert crew of Suburban train Panvel 33 rescued a 60-year-old woman who was injured while crossing railway track on Harbour line. The injured woman identified as Suman Kabir Khawale, a resident of Sewri, is undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital where her condition is reported to be out of danger."



Guard BS Gurjar and motorman RB Rawool

He further said that the incident took place at around 7.15 am on March 3. The injured woman was hit by Panvel train while crossing railway tracks near Sewri station on the Harbour line.

The train Motorman RB Rawool and Guard BS Gurjar immediately applied emergency brakes and stopped the train. The crew with the help of passengers took the injured woman in train up to Sewri station where GRP and station staff were stationed to take the injured woman to Sion Hospital.

"The alertness of Motorman and Guard saved the life of Suman Khawale. Prompt help by the crew of Panvel 33 train is highly appreciated," Sutar added.

