Mumbai: 65-year-old man gets hit by cement mixer truck on way home, dies

He was walking back home in Cuffe Parade when he was hit; died in hospital hours later

A 65-year-old senior citizen died after he was hit by a cement mixer truck in Cuffe Parade on Friday evening. He was declared dead in the hospital. The driver of the mixer was later arrested. Vishwanath Mahto, a resident of Ganesh Murti Nagar, Cuffe Parade, was walking towards his house at 7.45 pm, when Sadam Ahmed, 25, who was at the wheel of the cement mixer, hit Mahto near the Metro construction site.



Representational Image

Fearing people would beat him, Ahmed fled the spot with the vehicle. A badly injured Mahto was rushed to St George Hospital at CSMT, but was declared dead at 11.30 pm. Meanwhile, the police control room was informed. Following a manhunt, Ahmed was finally found and arrested near Churchgate station. A case was filed under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Ahmed was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

