Mumbai: Senior citizen found murdered inside building

The deceased has been identified as Aja Tenzing Lama, a native of Tibet. He was staying in the flat alone. Lama owned two companies - an organisation that worked for Tibetan people and Buddha-Tibetian & Co. Both were run from his home

The spot from where the body was recovered. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Around 10 pm on Tuesday, a resident of Sant Niwas at Goa street in South Mumbai, found a 75-year-old man lying in a pool of blood in the passage that leads to the first floor staircase of the building. On informing the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) police, a team immediately reached the spot and shifted the man to St. George Hospital, where he was declared dead. The cops have registered a murder case against unknown persons.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Aja Tenzing Lama, a native of Tibet. He was staying in the flat alone. Speaking on condition of anonymity, an officer from MRA police station said, "We found a man in his 70s lying in a pool of blood near the staircase. He was taken to St. George Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival."

"Lama owned two companies – an organisation that worked for Tibetan people and Buddha-Tibetian & Co. Both were run from his home. He also owned some stalls at Colaba market, which had been rented out. His living mostly depended on the rent he received," said another police officer.

Police suspect that some commercial dispute might have led to the murder. "A case has been registered under section 302 of IPC. We are checking all possible angles. We are confident of getting some breakthrough in the case soon, " said Sanjay Kamble, senior PI of MRA police station.

