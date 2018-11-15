Mumbai: 8-year-old drowns in water tank in Nalasopara

national

Rishab Vishwakarma

An 8-year-old boy was found dead in a water tank in Laxminagar, Nalasopara (East), on Wednesday morning. Police officials said that the boy, Rishab Vishwakarma, studied in Std IV. On Tuesday his parents had gone for Chat Puja when he was playing near their house.

Police said the neighbours later said he had not been seen around from 4.30 pm. When his parents did not find him on returning, they looked for him and at night filed a missing complaint with the police. The boy's father, Santram, is a labourer.



Rishab Vishwakarma (below) fell in the tank from an opening that did not have a cover. Pics/Hanif Patel

The next morning, locals found the body of the boy in a water storage tank in an under-construction building in the area. Police said there was no cover on the opening in the tank and the boy must have fallen in while playing and drowned. The building had no boundary wall.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and declared dead on arrival. Police have filed an accidental death report (ADR) and have said that if any negligence is found, they will file an FIR later.

