Mumbai: 83-year-old hit by speeding teenage biker at Mulund, dies

An elderly man lost his life after a speeding biker knocked him down at Mulund on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as 83-year-old Ganpat Babar and the accused as 19-year-old Ravi Wadhwani. Police arrested Wadhwani following the accident, but released him later on bail.



The accused person’s bike. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The incident took place around 11.30 am on Thursday when Babar was crossing the road near NS Road. Wadhwani, who was riding the bike with the registration number MH-04-BY-5049, rammed into him. The biker, who also fell down and sustained injuries, rushed Babar to M T Agarwal hospital where he was pronounced dead during treatment.

"The accused checked the pockets of the deceased and informed his family about the accident, and the hospital informed the Mulund police," said an officer. According to police, Wadhwani, a student, did not notice Babar crossing the road. "The accused was arrested under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. He secured bail on personal bond and was released," said the officer.

