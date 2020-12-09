Mumbai: 88 of 2.1 lakh screened passengers tested COVID-19 positive

After screening more than 2 lakh incoming passengers at six railway stations in the past 14 days, the civic body found 88 of them positive for novel coronavirus. Dadar and Bandra reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases, at 26 and 25, respectively.

With the looming threat of a second outbreak, the BMC deployed its healthcare teams at Mumbai CSMT, Mumbai Central, Dadar, Kurla-LTT, Bandra Terminus and Borivli station to screen passengers coming on long-distance trains for symptoms of coronavirus.

The screening started on November 25 and 10 cases were reported within the first 12 hours, but thereafter the number of the people testing positive started to decline.

Since then, civic health officials screened 2,12,010 passengers and conducted antigen tests for symptomatic people.

Two cases at LTT

Two passengers tested positive at Mumbai CSMT, eight at LTT, nine at Borivli station and 18 at Mumbai Central.

Six ward offices were involved in the screenings. Mumbai CSMT falls under A ward jurisdiction, Mumbai Central in D ward, Dadar station in G North, Kurla-LTT in L ward, Bandra Terminus in H East ward and Borivli in R Central ward.

On Dadar station, four express trains arrive daily with an average of little more than 1,000 passengers. "Out of the total 15,000 passengers, 3,008 showed symptoms and underwent rapid antigen tests and 26 of them tested positive. Nineteen patients were shifted to isolation facilities and seven patients allowed to be isolated at home," said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of G North ward.

