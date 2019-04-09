Mumbai: 9-year-old drowns in Vasai-Virar pool

national

A nine-year-old boy drowned in the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation's (VVCMC) swimming pool on Sunday evening. The Manickpur police have arrested four people, including training guards, for negligence.

Yug Sanjay Ladwa, a resident of Vasant Nagari in Vasai, had gone to the VVCMC swimming pool with his parents. Two hours later, all the children had got out of the pool and gone to their parents, who were waiting outside.



Friends of his parents alleged the guards were drinking while the kids were in the pool unsupervised. Pics/Hanif Patel

When Yug did not turn up, his parents went inside to enquire about their son, but the guards told them to go check the toilets or at home, said Akash Pawan Singh, a neighbour. Moments later, they were told that Yug's body had been found in the pool.

The parents rushed him to a government hospital where doctors declared him dead. Singh alleged that the guards were drinking and partying while the children were in the pool unsupervised. The establishment has two swimming pools - one for adults and another for kids. Yug had entered the adults' 8-foot-deep pool and drowned, Singh alleged. He added that the guards took Yug's body out of the adults' pool and placed it in the minors' pool.

Yug, a Std III student, lived with his parents and an elder sister in Vasai West. The police have registered a case under sections of the IPC against the accused, said Vijakant Sagar, additional superintendent of police, Palghar district.

