Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray, Tiger Shroff unveil Mumbai Marathon trophy at Marine Drive

Yuva Sena chief and Minister for Environment, Tourism and Protocol, Aaditya Thackeray, on Monday took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture from an event in Mumbai. The 29-year-old Sena leader was seen unveiling the trophy of the Mumbai Marathon along with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

It’s a celebration of 100 years of Marine Drive, and what better way celebrate than to have 55,000 enthusiasts running in the @TataMumMarathon . Today @iTIGERSHROFF and I unveiled the trophy for this year. pic.twitter.com/yiYEtAyurX — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 13, 2020

A screengrab of Aaditya Thackeray's Instagram story

A few days ago, the Sena MLA had shared an adorable picture where he was seen walking behind his father and Maharashtra Chief Minister Aaditya Thackeray as the two entered the Vidhan Bhavan building. Aaditya Thackeray shared the adorable picture as his Instagram story and captioned it: Today at the Vidhan Bhavan.



Aaditya Thackeray and Tiger Shroff arrive for the unveiling of the Mumbai Marathon trophy Picture/Sameer Abedi

In the picture, Aaditya Thackeray looked dashing as he sported black trousers which he paired with a white shirt. The 29-year-old MLA was seen carrying a laptop bag as he followed the footsteps of his father and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.



Aaditya Thackeray and Tiger Shroff greet each other during the Mumbai Marathon event at Marine Drive. Picture/Sameer Abedi

Aaditya, who is a first-time Shiv Sena MLA is also the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He was recently elected as Minister for Environment, Tourism & Protocol under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

