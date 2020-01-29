Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray witnesses 25th breakthrough at Worli metro station

"Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor is one of the most crucial projects that will rid Mumbaikars of their commuting woes and we are committed to complete it as scheduled," said Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Tourism and Environment, Government of Maharashtra after witnessing the 25th breakthrough at Worli station.

This morning I was present at the breakthrough of the TBM at Worli station for @MumbaiMetro3 . An honour to be pressing the hooter for the breakthrough for such a historic work in our city. I congratulated those working on this project and station in Worli. pic.twitter.com/01bXKXCACw — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 29, 2020

This is the first breakthrough of Package-3, the longest stretch of the corridor and includes Mumbai Central, Mahalakshmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli stations.

TANSA-1, the Tunnels Boring Machine (TBM) was commissioned on September 27, 2018, from Northern End of Science Museum station for Upline and has completed its 2073-meter drive within a period of a mere 16 months to see the light with 1381 number of RCC cement rings overcoming many geological challenges.



Aaditya Thackeray at the Mumbai Metro 3 site at Worli. Picture/Twitter Mumbai Mtero 3

"I am really glad to note the progress of around 78 percent of tunnelling and more than 50 percent of overall construction on the project to date. I am sure, MMRCL will continue with the same zeal and speed," expressed Aaditya Thackeray. In all, 17 Tunnel Boring Machines are at work on the 33.5-km long corridor.

"We are happy to achieve this important milestone. Our team of experts and engineers has completed this challenging work smoothly," said Ranjit Singh Deol, Managing Director, MMRCL. "Package-3 encompasses major business centres which are presently not connected with the suburban rail network. Once operational, this line will be a major boost for the commuters who visit these areas on a regular basis," concluded Deol.

