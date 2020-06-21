Mumbai: Academic year begins online but parents struggle to get schools follow SOP

Arshan Degamwala, who is in Class II, has been spared of online classes due to the SOP approved by CM Uddhav Thackeray; (right) Shaurya Shirke, who is in Class VII, enjoys e-learning

On June 8, four days before her seven-year-old son Arshan's online classes began, Setare Degamwala rushed to buy him a laptop. Degamwala had been hesitant about this transition from the beginning. "What is the need to start lessons for kids as young as Arshan? He is only in Class II," says the resident of Kandivli East.

But, just when Arshan, who studies at Gundecha Education Academy, was getting used to this new learning experience, the state announced a standard operating procedure (SOP) to regulate online learning in schools in Maharashtra, which was approved by CM Uddhav Thackeray in a meeting with State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on June 15.

As per the SOP, schools have been asked to resume the new academic year online. However, students from pre-primary to Class II have been exempted from this. The number of hours has also been set for each standard. For instance, students of Class III to V can only be asked to sit for up to an hour a day, Class VI to VIII can be asked to attend up to two hours a day and Class IX to XII can be held for a maximum of three hours a day.

While Degamwala is glad that her son doesn't have to attend online classes for now, many other parents are still struggling to get the schools to follow the SOP. Sheetal Kadam, mother of an eight-year-old, says, "My son Swayam goes to Sanjeevani World School. His online classes started on June 8, from 9 am to 12 pm. But even after the SOP, the school continued with the three hour-long classes."

Kadam says it's difficult for younger kids to pay attention in an online class. "Last week, during a computer class, the teacher continued talking without checking if the kids were understanding the concepts. Towards the end of the class, when the teacher asked my son a question, he did not get it right. So, I had to prompt him."

Degamwala, an HR professional, says it is difficult for parents to be around the kids all the time. While she works with an advertising firm, her husband is a data scientist. Both have back-to-back calls to attend to, starting from 9.30 am, and barely have the time to accommodate Arshan's online classes in between. "Kids have a short attention span, so while the teacher has moved on to the next lesson, some kids are stuck on the first," she says.

Both Kadam and Degamwala feel that the teachers are putting in their best efforts during this time, but it isn't helping anyone. "The teachers are also not tech-savvy. So, sometimes parents need to help them. The government needs to train teachers, before conducting online classes," says Degamwala.

The state education department plans to initiate phase-wise reopening of schools in areas where there has not been a single COVID-19 case for at least a month, starting July. Schools can first start Classes IX, X and XII in July, followed by Classes VI and VIII from August and Classes I to V from September. The final decision of starting schools even in such areas would rest with the local administration. "Mumbai is in the red zone, so schools may not reopen here for a really long time. But even if they do, I am definitely not going to send my son to school. I don't want to take a chance," says Kadam.

Parents of older students, however, have cheered the government's SOP. Shalaka Shirke, mother of a 12-year-old boy, says, "Shaurya is in Class VII. He is mature enough to understand what the teacher is saying during the live sessions. I don't have to sit with him nor does he need us around. I feel online classes are better than having no classes."

Another parent, Swapneel Vagal, finds the new e-learning experience, interactive. "My daughter Shakti is in Class IX at Podar International School. Since it's a CBSE school, her online classes began in May. They last for about three to four hours, and the lectures keep her busy. This system works for us," Vagal says.

