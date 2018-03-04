Mumbai: Activist alleges MMRC dumping Metro 3 project muck at Kanjurmarg wetland

Activist alleges MMRC is throwing waste generated during the Metro 3 project at 'wetland' in Kanjurmarg, instead of designated areas outside of Mumbai



Kanjurmarg dumping ground (for representation purpose)

While the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has been claiming that it has been dumping the muck removed during the Metro 3 work at the designated places, environmentalists have alleged that the waste is being illegally dumped inside Kanjurmarg dumping yard.

Speaking to mid-day, environmentalist and activist Stalin D from the Aarey Conservation Group and NGO Vanashakti, alleged, "Following a tip-off, on February 28, when we reached the Eastern Express Highway near the Kanjurmarg dumping yard, we saw a truck coming out which had a sticker that read On-Duty MMRC." Stalin D also said that he clicked pictures of the dumping truck, and informed the tehsildar about the same. He has also written a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, informing them of the same.



The dumping truck that had a MMRC on-duty sticker

In the letter, it has been stated that, "Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation has committed to responsibly disposing off the mud excavated in the Metro 3 project. The sites mentioned are 100 kms outside of Mumbai and the material was supposed to be transported using barges. However, we were shocked to find out that it has diverted the mud to Kanjurmarg dumping ground, which is a wetland."



In his letter, the green activist has also claimed that, "We stopped one truck and the circle officer at the Mulund Tehsildar's office is also witness to the fact that the driver admitted the mud had been brought from Cuffe Parade. Please note that reclamation of wetlands is prohibited and MMRC needs to adhere to its commitment to take the muck to abandoned quarries outside Mumbai."

When contacted, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vijay Balamvar, BMC, was unavailable for comment. Also, a mail sent to the MMRC for official comment did not get a reply.

Also Read: Mumbai: Metro-III Construction Stalled By Beggars And Drug Peddlers In Mahim

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates