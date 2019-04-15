Mumbai: Activist wrongly fined over 'no-parking' seeks refund

national

After the cops fined Imran Shaikh thrice for parking his vehicle at 'no-parking zones' on Marve road, and he collectively paid Rs 600 for it, he sensed that there was a goof-up in the third e-challan

The car that was parked in front of the bus stop, photographs of which were uploaded along with the third challan issued to Shaikh

A 34-year-old activist from Malvani has caught the Mumbai Police on the wrong foot. After the cops fined Imran Shaikh thrice for parking his vehicle at 'no-parking zones' on Marve road, and he collectively paid Rs 600 for it, he sensed that there was a goof-up in the third e-challan.

Only after he crosschecked the image of the vehicle online, he realised that it was not his car that was parked at the wrong spot. Speaking to mid-day, Shaikh said, "After paying the fine online, I thoroughly checked the photographs. On two occasions, I had parked my car in no-parking zones. But I was shocked when I checked the third picture. This time it was not my car, but the challan was issued against my name."

On Friday, Shaikh wrote an email to Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amitesh Kumar. The mail reads, "It is very surprising that due to such faulty equipment maintained by your department, citizens are forced to pay fines for no fault of theirs. It's also strange how your department uses the faulty cameras, as I had not parked my vehicle bearing registration number MH47 W 4184 in front of a bus stop as mentioned in one of the challans."

"It's clear from the photographs that a vehicle bearing registration number MH47 W 4104 was allegedly parked in front of bus stop and not my car. I paid for the fine without any fault of mine," it reads further. It also mentions, "In view of the aforesaid circumstances it is necessary to report the matter to you as you are a responsible officer of the traffic cell. I request you to immediately refund the said fine amount, replace all the faulty traffic equipment in the city and immediately order an enquiry in the matter and book those involved in operating such equipment and maligning the department's name."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates