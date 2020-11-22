Mumbai: Activists gather to discuss how dissent is being crushed in guise of pandemic

The Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh played host to a wide variety of people from different walks of life on Saturday afternoon—all of whom had gathered at the venue to reveal the "truth behind COVID-19 crisis"—which included talking about how the virus is "an excuse to usher in a fascist global economy", and questioning whether the vaccine that has been developed for it, is actually a weapon more than a medicine.

Organised by the group Anarchy For Freedom, which describes itself as 'India's Home for Conspiracy Research and Free Thinking', Saturday's event boasted speakers such as activist Feroz Mithiborwala of Narmada Bachao Andloan fame, who spoke about "tracking the bio-terrorism war against humanity," as well as South-Mumbai based anti-5G activist Prakash Munshi who urged people to "say NO to the 5G rollout." Other speakers at the event included Mumbai-based Yohan Tengra, from the group Awaken India, Jagannath Chatterjee, Dr Amar Singh Azad (MBBS MD), Ambar Koiri, with the afternoon being hosted by activist and motivational speaker Rebel Shraddha Nand Pati.

Speaking with mid-day shortly ahead of the event, Mithiborwala said: "I have maintained my stance since the beginning, that COVID-19 is a bio-terror weapon that has been unleashed upon humanity. There are important factors that we have found in our research, as to how the death rate as per US CDC as well as Australian CDC doesn't show a big percentage jump in number of annual deaths. The deaths, caused primarily due to flu, have remained pretty much the same for the last four years. The flu deaths have somehow disappeared and have been replaced by COVID-19 deaths."

According to Mithiborwala, the COVID-19 crisis has been put in play by big Pharma companies that are "far more powerful than governments." He said: "We have been witnessing the emergence of a biotech industrial complex, which is basically a totalitarian and surveillance-based fascist state." On Saturday afternoon, he mainly spoke about three events that have taken place in the past, namely, Dark Winter, which Mithiborwala describes as a "stimulation exercise in June 2001 that foretold an anthrax bioweapon attack on US Soil," as well as traced timelines from "Event 201" and "Crimson Contagion" till the present day.

Lastly, Mithiborwala believes that the current lockdown being implanted in the national capital amid rising COVID-19 numbers, is targeting the national kisaan and mazdoor movement, to prevent them from carrying out their demonstrations against the recently-passed farm bills. "Look at the scenario around you: In Bihar, lakhs of people attended rallies, not caring to wear masks and standing shoulder to shoulder with other people. You had Diwali celebrations all across the country, now being followed by Chath Puja. However, the Coronavirus suddenly seems to be only in and around Delhi, with Bihar and UP remaining unaffected. Lockdowns have become a nice excuse by any government to crush the right to protest."

