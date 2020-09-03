Mumbai: Actress accuses top cop of 'liking' tweet against her

The Mumbai police's cyber cell has registered an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly morphing a screenshot to show the Commissioner of Police (CP) Param Bir Singh's official Twitter handle liking a tweet against actress Kangana Ranaut.

The actress, in her tweets along with a screenshot, accused the CP of encouraging teasing and bullying on social media.

City-based street artist Tyler started the Walk of Shame project under which Ranaut's name also appeared on a street and pictures of it were shared on his Instagram account. A Twitter user posted screenshots of the same and demanded action against the artist for shaming Ranaut. Another Twitter handle, @letbefrankdude, replied to the tweet saying, "I object this… Instead they should put faces of these people!!! (sic)". The morphed screenshot in question showed the CP's handle liking this tweet.

Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME !! pic.twitter.com/9H4mhC9Nsk — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

This resulted in Ranaut tweeting, "Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME !!."

Responding to the actress, the Mumbai police's official Twitter handled tweeted, "This tweet has never been liked by @CPMumbaiPolice - the cyber police station has been asked to examine the screenshot.." The actress tweeted again, accusing the police of lying.

However, the police initiated an enquiry and found that the screenshot shared by Ranaut was morphed. The Cyber police registered a case under Section 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation) of the Information Technology Act.

Mumbai police in its official statement said, "This was done to malign the image of Mumbai police. During the initial probe it was established that the image was morphed and a case under IT Act is being registered."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) N Ambika told mid-day: "An offence has been registered by Cyber Crime Unit and they are currently looking into it. The 'like' was not done by @CPMumbaiPolice."

With inputs from Gaurav Sarkar

