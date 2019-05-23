Mumbai: Actress goes to cops over escort agency â€˜nuisanceâ€™

Updated: May 23, 2019, 07:25 IST | Samiullah Khan

She mentioned this to her husband Naveen Luthra who called the number and was âshockedâ to hear the âvulgarâ recorded message

ACTRESS Poonam Dasgupta Luthra has sent a written complaint to the city police alleging sexual harassment via telephone by an “ illicit escort agency running a prostitution racket”. She mailed the letter to the senior inspector at Malvani police station requesting them to register a complaint. She has also sent a copy of it to the additional commissioner of police, north region, and the city police commissioner.

Poonam said she missed a call on Tuesday and when she called back, she was shocked to find out that the person at the other end was offering sexual services. “ The woman was explicit and was trying to convince me in a vulgar and inappropriate manner.

I immediately disconnected the call,” Poonam said in her letter.

She mentioned this to her husband Naveen Luthra who called the number and was “ shocked” to hear the “vulgar” recorded message.

“ I am an adult who can handle the situation but what about minors, who could get lured by these agencies.

“ This could be a huge menace to society. Strict action is required against this nuisance,” she added.

Poonam, a 90s actress, lives in Marve Madh with her husband.

