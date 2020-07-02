Mumbai: Actress Sanjana Sanghi denies MeToo allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput

In her statement to the Bandra police, recorded over nine hours, actress Sanjana Sanghi denied making any allegations against actor Sushant Singh Rajput during the 2018 MeToo campaign.

While recording her statement in the actor's alleged suicide case, the cops asked her about the reports on the allegations and also Sushant's last film Dil Bechara with her. In her statement Sanghi said that in 2018 casting director Mukesh Chhabda selected her after an audition and she was informed that Sushant would be her co-star in the film. She had met him for the first time on the sets of the film, which was initially named Kizie aur Manny. The actress further told the police that during the MeToo campaign somebody spread rumours about her making allegations against Sushant but later she had issued a statement on social media denying it. The statement says, "On returning from a long trip to the US yesterday, I read several baseless and unfounded stories with respect to misconduct and misbehaviour on the sets of our film Kizie Aur Manny. I'd like to clarify that no such incident took place. Let's put an end to these conjectures." The actress told the police, "I had enough time in hand after shooting for the first part of the film and hence, I left for USA. I was totally unaware of the malicious campaign being run against Sushant.

When I got to know about it after returning from America, I issued a statement after meeting him and Mukesh. Sushant was very tensed because of all that was being done to malign his image."

According to the police, the actor was mentally disturbed due to this and could not contact Sanghi at that time as she was travelling. The actress confirmed this and said that Sushant had shared some screenshots of conversations between them on social media as he had no option, and even she did not have any problem with it because the allegations were baseless.

In her statement the actress further said that he was a bit disturbed because of it but was doing well during the shoot and was quite normal also. She said that nobody could figure out that he was suffering from depression, as he never shared anything personal with anyone.

