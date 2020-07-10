Mumbai: Adani consumers can pay bill in interest-free EMIs

Suburban consumers of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited now have the option to pay bills in interest-free equated monthly instalments. The move comes amid concerns about inflated bills.

"Consumers can now pay their bills in three interest-free instalments. The facility can be availed by consumers making the EMI payment before the due date. As per MERC's guidelines, the EMI facility is available to all those who have received electricity bills more than double their average amount," said Kandarp Patel, MD & CEO, AEML.

He said, "We are thankful to the MERC for their proactive guidance to the distribution utilities to handle the current situation. The recent tariff reduction of about 18 per cent announced by MERC effective from April 1 has provided significant relief to the consumers." The EMI facility will be available to all categories of consumers — domestic, commercial and industrial.

AEML is offering video-calling facilities for consumer query and help desks across the city, billing support, social awareness videos explaining the billing process, and 24/7 helplines. The company will also install seven lakh automatic meters in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Will BEST and Tata do the same?

The consumers of the BEST undertaking and Tata Power have also been demanding interest-free EMI payments. State-owned Mahavitaran has already given interest waiver and given 2 per cent discount on full payment.



BEST officials were summoned by Assembly speaker Nana Patole and local MLA Amin Patel, who asked them to take pro-consumer steps. Tata Power hasn't made any announcement yet.

