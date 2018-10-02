Search

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates Rs 90 lakh toilet at Marine Drive

Oct 02, 2018, 14:10 IST | mid-day online desk

Shiv Sena's youth wing leader Aditya Thackeray inaugurated the six-block toilet here Monday. Leading alloy-maker JSW Steel, Samatech Foundation, the social development arm of Samatech company

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates Rs 90 lakh toilet at Marine Drive
Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray and other dignitaries dropped in to inaugurate the opening of a public toilet at Marine Drive. Pic/ Bipin Kokate

A swanky and eco-friendly public toilet equipped with solar panel and vacuum technology to save water has come up at the Marine Drive in south Mumbai. Built at a whopping cost of Rs 90 lakh, the facility will be of great help to the general public, including joggers and cyclists, who throng the iconic promenade, a civic official said. People do not have to pay any fee to use it, he said.

Shiv Sena's youth wing leader Aditya Thackeray inaugurated the six-block toilet here Monday. Leading alloy-maker JSW Steel, Samatech Foundation, the social development arm of Samatech company, and the Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens Association came together to set up the facility.

A toilet generally requires eight litres of water for a single flush, but this facility uses only 800 ml water, an official of the JSW Steel said. "Besides saving water, the toilet's vacuum technology will prevent a few million litres of raw sewage from getting flushed directly into the Marine Drive bay each year," Samatech Foundation's co-founder Akshat Gupta said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

marine drivesouth mumbaiaaditya thackeraymumbai news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Non-violence day: Mumbai NGO teaches boys how to behave!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK