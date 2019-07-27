Mumbai: Advisory panel opposes BMC's plan for slab on Juhu Tara bridge

national

An advisory committee set up by the BMC commissioner to examine the Juhu Tara bridge, which has been shut since June 4 for repair, has opposed the civic body's decision to put up a slab on the road. The slab will put additional burden on the bridge, said the panel in a letter to Praveen Pardeshi on Friday.

The BMC had decided to put a slab on the bridge on the basis of the recommendation of Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute. Pardeshi set up the Citizens' Technical Advisory Committee to seek suggestions on the repair.

The panel comprises engineers Shirish B Patel, Dr Vasudev V Nori and Alpa Seth. Patel, in the letter to Pardeshi, said that during the panel's first meeting on June 28, they discussed reports of work done on the bridge. We then visited the site on July 2 and suggested a few measures, said Patel adding the bridge could have been reopened for light traffic on July 7 if their recommendation to not use the slab was followed.

"As it is, the bridge will be opened to the light traffic, no buses or trucks, after casting an unnecessary slab, on, perhaps, August 7," said Patel in the letter. A civic official said, "Work is being done based on the VJTI report. Who will take the responsibility if anything happened?"

