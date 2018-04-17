Mumbai: Advocate says duo assaulted him while exercising, snatched his gold chain

Alleges that he ran towards a police chowkie for help, but it was closed; he had tried to intervene in a fight the two were in a few days back, but they had threatened him



mid-day found the police chowkie Manav ran to locked even at 5 pm yesterday

A 48-year-old advocate has claimed he was attacked by two persons when he was exercising in the morning at Five Gardens on Friday. Hariom Babulal Manav, a resident of Matunga, claimed that when he ran towards a police chowki near the garden, he found it closed. He claimed the duo assaulted him and snatched his gold chain.

On April 13, Manav claimed he went for a walk around 6 am at Five Gardens. While he was exercising in the garden, he was approached by two men. He recognised them as they had threatened him 20-25 days back. "Few days ago I had found them fighting with another man. I tried to intervene, but they threatened to teach me a lesson," said Manav in his statement to Matunga Police.

Manav started running away from them. "I saw a police chowkie at the end of the garden. I ran towards it, but it was closed," claimed Manav. "I then started running towards the Five Gardens bus stop. One of them hit me on my left eye, and got hold of the gold chain I was wearing. I shouted for help but nobody helped. The two ran towards Wadala Church and then disappeared," he said. Manav went to Matunga police station and registered a complaint. "We have registered a complaint against two unknown persons between the ages 25-30," said Balasaheb Kakad, senior inspector of Matunga police station.

When questioned about the chowki being closed Kakad denied it. "I don't think the chowki was closed at that time. Still we will check the records as to who was on duty," he said. However, this reporter found the chowkie closed even at 5 pm yesterday. The area has walkers in the morning as well as in the evening, making the presence of police personnel a necessity. A case has been filed under IPC sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention).

Also Read: Mumbai: Four Chain-Snatchers Nabbed Gold Worth Rs 11.5 Lakh Recovered

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates