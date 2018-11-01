Mumbai: After emergency procedure, help pours in for baby Eliza who is battling condition rare

national

As her whistle-blower father continues his battle with employers, four-month-old with rare condition gets help from surgeon

Baby Eliza with her mother at KEM hospital on Wednesday

Ahead. Not only have a few readers come forward to help the family monetarily, but a neurosurgeon, too, has offered to treat the four-month-old for free. Consulting neurosurgeon Dr Shashank Joshi, who works for the Cooper trauma centre, was so moved after reading about Eliza's condition, that he has agreed to take up her entire line of treatment for free. He said, "New techniques are available wherein we can put a small hole inside the brain, which reduces the requirement for a shunt procedure." "We'll have to decide on the line of treatment for Eliza on the basis of her present condition and the treatment given to her so far. We'll then evaluate and take the necessary decisions," said Dr Joshi, who will be examining Eliza on Thursday morning at the Jogeshwari trauma centre. He has previously treated another girl child with a similar condition in 2005.

Father is grateful

More Good Samaritans have approached the family. On Wednesday, two senior AI officials visited Eliza's father, Air India engineer Anand, and said they'd offer financial help required for the infant's treatment. Anand's lawyer Rajeshwar Panchal has already contributed Rs 30,000, while another friend has given Rs 10,000. mid-day readers have also contacted the family to lend a hand with the medical expenses. Anand said, "I'm grateful to all the well-wishers and friends in Air India who have already helped me financially, and my friends who have stood with me. We're hoping Eliza would be able to respond well to the efforts of doctors and our payers will help her recover faster."

Hospital visit

Meanwhile, Eliza was sent home after her visit to the KEM hospital on Wednesday, after doctors examined her and tapped out around 45 ml of cerebrospinal (CSF) fluid from the four-month-old's brain. Anand said, "The treating doctors explained they cannot do much in her case at this stage other than tapping some fluid. The alternate option would be to do a shunt procedure, which we haven't agreed to at this stage." He added, "The fluid that was collected has been sent for laboratory analysis to ascertain the level of protein present in it. Experts also explained that the tapping cannot be done in one go, as it might have an adverse impact on the nerves. The same can be done on a daily basis, if required." But Wednesday's visit has not helped reduce the size of the infant's head. "Though the tapping has been done, there is no change in the size of her head; it is the same. Experts have removed the earlier stitches."

