Mumbai: After fire brigade refuses help, NGO saves six stranded dogs

mumbai-rains

The frightened dogs were heard howling and crying for help for hours, said Poonam Malhotra Gidwani from Save the Paws

The six dogs had taken refuge on some marshy land after being caught in the flood water

Six stray dogs who were stuck in the marshy land in Evershine Nagar, Malad, following flooding in the area were rescued by the NGO Save the Paws on Saturday. The fire brigade refused to help saying it could not risk the life of its firemen. The frightened dogs were heard howling and crying for help for hours, said Poonam Malhotra Gidwani from Save the Paws.

Speaking to mid-day, Gidwani said, "The dogs had somehow got stuck on the marshy land after the area became flooded because of the heavy rain. An animal lover heard their cries and went pleading to everyone she knew for help to rescue the dogs. She made many calls to the authorities concerned, including the fire brigade, but most of her requests went unheard.



The rescuers

She finally got in touch with us on Saturday and we rushed there with our team comprising Neha Nair, Avinash Upadhyay, Namrata Gandhi, Dinesh Kudtarkar, Nikunj Sule, Anand Siva and Pawan Sharma. Initially, it was hard to locate the dogs because of the flooded, marshy area, but we finally spotted them and rescued them all, Gidwani said.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: For Rs 20, Naigaon security guard stuffs stray in sack, drowns it

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates