Mumbai: After three hospitals, 15-hour ordeal, toddler battles for life

After Rajawadi, Sion and Wadia hospitals refuse proper treatment to two-and-a-half-year-old suffering from high fever, a reluctant KEM admits girl when family members put pressure

Mankhurd resident Momin Khan says his daughter Jinat's condition has worsened because of the delay. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl is fighting for her life at KEM Hospital after being refused treatment at three hospitals due to "unavailability of beds" in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). The child was admitted at KEM after a 15-hour ordeal, but the delay has worsened her condition, alleged her parents.

From pillar to post

Mankhurd resident Jinat Khan has been suffering from high fever for the last one week. Initially, her parents took her to a local doctor, but he wasn't able to cure her. Three days ago, when her condition deteriorated, they took her to Rajawadi Hospital, where she was given some medicine, with doctors saying it was nothing serious. On Sunday, she fell sicker.

Her father Momin Khan said, "We rushed her to Rajawadi Hospital around 12.30 pm. Doctors started treatment, but in the evening, they said they didn't have oxygen, asking me to take her to another hospital. I was shocked beyond words... I told the doctor to come with us in the ambulance."

Around 7.30 pm, the doctor called Sion hospital from the ambulance but was told there were no PICU beds available there. Around 9.30 pm, they went to Wadia Hospital, where she was given initial treatment. Momin alleged that after two hours a doctor there asked them to take her to KEM Hospital, saying all PICU beds were full.

"We reached KEM at midnight, where, too, she was refused admission with the same excuse. But this time, we asked them to give it to us in writing and put pressure on them. My wife started crying and begged them to treat her. They then put her in the general ward, and around 3 am, shifted her to the PICU," said Momin.



Momin Khan

Hospital refutes allegation

As per a video available with mid-day, an on-duty doctor at KEM Hospital can be seen turning the family away, saying no PICU beds are available. When contacted, the hospital refuted the claim and said the child was given a bed in PICU as per the need and is doing well.

Dr Pravin Bangar, assistant dean of KEM Hospital, said, "The child was brought here from Wadia Hospital. She was kept under observation and, shortly after, admitted in PICU. She was given proper treatment without any delay."

Despite repeated attempts, Dr Vidya Thakur, superintendent of Rajawadi Hospital, and Dr Mini Bodhanwala, CEO of Wadia Hospital, remained unavailable for comment.

