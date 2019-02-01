Mumbai: Air India's first ever flight simulator to re-open for public

things-to-do

Air India's first ever flight simulator will be re-opened for public viewing when the Innovation Festival returns to Nehru Science Centre

The exterior of the flight simulator, manufactured by a Canadian company called CAE, which served as a training ground for the first generation of Boeing 747 pilots in India

It's quite astounding how, in a matter of only a few decades, Silicon Valley in Northern California became home to companies that are collectively valued at over $3 trillion. And a lot of credit for this goes to the spirit of innovation that Stanford University fostered in the area. But the early pioneers didn't work out of offices that resemble glass palaces. They hit upon an idea and saw it to fruition no matter what the circumstances. They worked in garages, in their backyards. They also transformed small rooms into tech labs. And in the process, they created such pioneering gadgets as the Intel 808 chip, the "world's first truly usable microprocessor", transforming the valley into the global tech and social media hub that it is today.

The point is that an idea can come from anyone, and innovation can take place anywhere, which is precisely what the authorities at Nehru Science Centre (NSC) are trying to drive home at the annual Innovation Festival that returns this weekend for its fifth edition. "The event is primarily aimed at students of Class 7 and above. There is generally a tendency among even bright children to think that discoveries and inventions are only meant for scientists and people sitting in glass houses. So, we wanted to create awareness about how there is a difference between innovation and invention. For, the former can come from anyone and everyone. Sometimes, it can also come from someone who isn't particularly educated, such as a farmer. And the important thing is to inculcate a habit of observing society. Can the kids identify problems and find solutions?" says Shivprasad Khened, director of NSC.



The controls inside the simulator where pilots practised flying actual planes. Pics/Atul Kamble

This edition of the festival will feature workshops, expert talks, and 18 innovators showcasing gadgets such as an affordable laptop. But the big draw will be the re-launch of a rather special exhibit — the first ever flight simulator that Air India had acquired, back in 1980. "When the Boeing 747 was introduced in India, most pilots were trained in the same simulator that we will open for public viewing. The Airports Authority of India used it for a long time, till it became outdated at the turn of this millennium. But even obsolete things can provide motivation to children. They can have value. And this is an artefact with which we are trying to show children a mock-up of a real flight scenario," Khened says.

He furnishes a disclaimer, however, when he reveals that visitors will not be allowed to actually try their hand at flight simulation. But the whole ethos of the event remains fostering a culture of nurturing job providers, and not merely job seekers. Khened says, "See, a technology-driven society always depends on innovation. If you look at Silicon Valley, the area was a late starter compared to other places in the US. And all the innovations there mostly happened with minimum investment. So, the general perception that these things need huge amounts of money and the government needs to set up massive labs is perhaps out of place in the modern era. We now have the Internet. A child is thus as empowered as you and I to assimilate global information. All that is needed is initiation, and that's where we are hoping to step in."



