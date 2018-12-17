Mumbai: All railway station roofs in city to be fixed by May 2019

national

A senior official said it has now been decided to treat covers over platforms in the city as safety work, just like platform and foot bridge work

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's push, Central Railway has set a deadline for completion of filling up holes in station roofs by May 2019, promising that all stations will be properly covered before the monsoon.

A senior official said it has now been decided to treat covers over platforms in the city as safety work, just like platform and foot bridge work. A number of stations in Mumbai are being upgraded and whenever passenger amenities are added, like footover bridge or anything else, then the roof cover is supposed to be removed temporarily. However, sometimes it is not put back.

"With the cover over platforms being included in safety, funds from the Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh will now be made available and we are planning to fix all roofs by May 31, 2019. An action plan is being drawn up," a CR spokesperson said.

The 'Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh' (RRSK) had been created in 2017-18 with a corpus of R1 lakh crore over a period of five years for critical safety related work, such as replacement of over-aged assets, elimination of unmanned level crossings, adoption of suitable technologies for upgradation and maintenance of tracks, etc.

Masjid Bridge work completed

With three girders in place on Sunday, CR assured that they would open the Masjid Bunder bridge by January 10. The bridge had been shut down for upgradation as the earlier one was dangerous. After the renovation, the landing of the bridge will be widened from 2.44m to 4.88m.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates