Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan donates automated machines for cleaning manholes

But, the law does little to protect the lives of labourers, who continue to be engaged in manual cleaning of manholes

In an attempt to make the life of sewage workers safer, Hindi film actor Amitabh Bachchan donated automated machines for the cleaning of manholes on Saturday. Three machines along with a truck were donated.

Bachchan had committed Rs 59 lakh towards the cause. One large machine and truck are pegged to be around Rs 25 lakh, while two smaller machines cost around Rs 2.36 lakh. The remaining machines (smaller ones) are expected to be handed over by December-end, a press release issued on behalf of Bachchan stated.

According to the release, Bachchan says, "This is my contribution to prevent dehumanising work of these scavengers and give them respect and dignity in the society." Once these machines are pressed, the manholes can be cleaned without workers entering the pit. Manual scavenging has been officially prohibited by law since 1993. But, the law does little to protect the lives of labourers, who continue to be engaged in manual cleaning of manholes.

