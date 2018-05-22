Mumbai: Another doctor threatened by patient's family member at Sion hospital

Dr Amit Ilamkar, 28, told mid-day, "Nearly 20 relatives were in the ICU when I went to inform the family about the patient's demise



Representational Image

On Sunday night, a surgical resident doctor at Sion hospital was allegedly threatened by the family members of a patient who passed away. Resident doctors have already submitted a complaint to the dean and hospital authorities.

Dr Amit Ilamkar, 28, told mid-day, "Nearly 20 relatives were in the ICU when I went to inform the family about the patient's demise. Three of them stepped forward and said that just like the patient had died, the doctor might too."

Dr Ilamkar said the 30-year-old patient was admitted in the orthopaedic ward, and had been referred to him on Sunday evening. He said, "The arteries in his upper arm were not supplying blood properly. There was a small blockage there. I had a feeling that he would have similar clots elsewhere too. He was unstable and had a rigid stomach, which was not a good sign. The BP and pulse was also fluctuating. I called for a CT scan, but he passed away."

Inquiry is on

A senior spokesperson from the hospital told us, "We have noted the complaint with all seriousness, and have asked our security officials to take action. We are also enquiring into why the security officers were unable to contain the situation despite being present there."

The damage to Ilamkar's peace of mind is done, however. "Although the authorities have promised a review of the security lapse, I am afraid," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates