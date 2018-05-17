Mumbai APMC to get international standard facilities: State Marketing Minister

During the meeting, the minister directed that international standard facilities be provided at this APMC



The Maharashtra government will provide international standard facilities for the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi, one of the biggest agricultural wholesale markets in Asia. State Marketing Minister Subhash Deshmukh made the announcement during a meeting held here today with officials and traders, an official release said. The meeting was organised to know the problems faced by traders in Mumbai APMC.



During the meeting, the minister directed that international standard facilities be provided at this APMC. "The process of declaring the Mumbai APMC as a

national market area has commenced," the minister was quoted as saying in the release. During the meeting, traders in the vegetable and fruit sections told the minister that there was insufficient space in the APMC to carry out the business.



Deshmukh asked them to maintain regular dialogue with the administration and the market committee. He assured that the decision to reconstructing and

redevelop the APMC premises will be taken soon and asked the administrator to appoint an architect for the task.

