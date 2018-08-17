Mumbai: Applying for SRA projects to get as easy as ordering food

national

To fast-track projects and reduce corruption, the authority is working on an automated DCR software to allow applications to be verified digitally, without human involvement

Developers will be able to apply and track their cases through the portal and app. representation pic

Applying for a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) could soon be as easy as placing a food order online. Taking its cue from the BMC, the SRA is now in the process of developing an automated Development Control Regulations (Auto DCR) software to make online permissions easier and cut down corruption.

The authority is also looking at developing a mobile application to make the application and verification process easier for developers. Auto DCR was developed by the civic body under the Ease of Doing Business policy, to issue permissions online.

The SRA, too, will adopt the system under which automated drawing scrutiny, common application for all departments, common fees challan, monitoring alerts, common document list, site verification will be done online. This will be a single-window clearance system where everything will be verified online by the Auto DCR. After officials inspect the site, approvals and certificates will be issued on the portal.

CM Devendra Fadnavis had launched the website in November last year, after which the SRA started fast-tracking proposals and giving out approval digitally. The website also tracks complaints, apart from tracking the boundaries of slum clusters. It will also enable citizens to learn about various rehabilitation schemes carried out by SRA.

Further, slum dwellers can file online complaints, access government resolutions and various tenders and get full information of SRA works and schemes. With the addition of Auto DCR, the verification process, too, will happen through the software without human involvement.

Deepak Kapoor, chief executive officer of the SRA, was unavailable for comment. A senior official from SRA said, "The software is being developed currently, so that the permissions can be issued online. We will also develop the mobile phone application, where complaints and progress of the project can easily be tracked."

