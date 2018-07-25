Mumbai: As city braces for bandh, cops keep an eye on social media

Besides calling in reinforcements, police are monitoring instant messengers as Marathas call for shutdown

Tuesday's protests by the community took a violent turn in Beed. PIC/PTI

The Mumbai Police is all geared up for today's protests called by the Maratha community. Expecting a strong wave of protests after several violent rallies across the state on Tuesday, the cops have not only called additional forces, but are also keeping a close eye on social media for tackling rumour mongering.

The Maratha community, which is demanding reservation, has called for a bandh in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and neighbouring cities today after protesting throughout the state on Tuesday.

In yesterday's protests, one constable died and nine other policemen were injured when the rallies turned violent. Agitators torched vehicles and two protesters even attempted suicide.



In yesterday's protests, agitators also damaged vehicles by stoning or torching them. This truck was vandalised in Nanded. Pic/PTI

Proceed smoothly

But for today, the cops are all ready to ensure the protests proceed smoothly. They've assured deployment of enough forces on the road to see to it that the agitation remains peaceful. "We've asked for extra platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Quick Response Team (QRT), which will be placed at strategic locations across the city," said Deepak Deoraj, DCP (PRO), who refused to divulge the number of number of platoons demanded by Mumbai Police. Cops will be keeping eye on locations where protestors might attempt to gather or vandalise.

"All major junctions and places that have statues of Shivaji Maharaj will be under the watch of the local police and CCTV. All the entry points of the city will also be manned to avoid any damage to vehicles. Security at the official residences of the Chief Minister and other ministers will be beefed up," said another senior police officer.

Eye on WhatsApp

The cyber cell of the Mumbai Police as well as all cops having community WhatsApp groups will be keeping an eye on viral messages. "Anti-social elements are likely to spread rumours or misinformation. All the cops across the city will be focusing on such messages; those found doing so will definitely face police action," added Deoraj.

Thane and Navi Mumbai are geared up, too

* Thane: Sukhada Narkar, PRO of Thane Police said, "Since Tuesday, we've been using all of our reserve force for bandobast. Our officials have been deployed at all the important nakas and different teams have also been formed to patrol near these areas."

* Navi Mumbai: Tushar Doshi, DCP (crime), Navi Mumbai said, "Our entire staff will be on the road for bandobast. We've kept most of our officials on the highway, to keep a watch on every activity. We've already started patrolling and have more than 30 vans for the same. We've also asked for support from SRPF, hopefully we'll have them tomorrow."

