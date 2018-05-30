Mumbai: Ashoka tree branch falls, kills 92-year-old in Walkeshwar

Leela was a resident of Chatre building, Banganga Road, in Walkeshwar with her younger sister Mahalaxmi Naik, 85. Mahalaxmi told mid-day, "On Monday evening, Leela went for her routine walk and sat near a shop located in a small lane behind Kawalemat

A retired government staffer became the latest victim of a tree fall incident. Leela Gokuldas Sukhee, 92, died on Monday evening after a big branch of the Ashoka tree fell on her while she was seated on a chair right below it in Walkeshwar.

Leela was a resident of Chatre building, Banganga Road, in Walkeshwar with her younger sister Mahalaxmi Naik, 85. Mahalaxmi told mid-day, "On Monday evening, Leela went for her routine walk and sat near a shop located in a small lane behind Kawalemath Trust. I met her at the lane and left to finish some work at home. She asked me to go on as she wanted to sit there for some more time. After a while, a few locals came up to me and told me about the incident." The branch had severely injured Leela on her head, left hand and leg. She died during treatment at GT hospital around 10 pm. Authorities have already started a blame game.

Former local corporator Pramod Mandrekar said, "It is BMC's fault. They did not conduct a proper inspection or trim the branches, which they are supposed to do." Deputy superintendent of garden (city) Sahebrao Gavit said, "About six months ago, we got a request from the Kawalemath Trust to inspect 19 trees that were said to be imbalanced. After inspection, the local ward had given them permission to trim the trees. But the trust did not follow it up with us later on."

A member from Kawalemath Trust said, "We have found no such documents granting us permission to trim 19 trees. The woman's death is very unfortunate. There is no correspondence regarding this particular tree branch."

