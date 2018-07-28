Mumbai: Assam Government staffer approaches St. George Hospital for sex change surgery

Inspired by the Beed constable's tale, 36-year-old government employee from Assam approaches St George Hospital for a sex-change operation

Rita Devi is employed with the electric board of Assam

Lalit Salve is continuing to create waves. Inspired by his case, a 36-year-old woman from Assam has approached St George Hospital for a sex-change operation. Rita Devi underwent initial diagnosis on Thursday and left for her hometown yesterday. Just like in Salve's case, she has hit the first hurdle — procuring permission. The hospital has asked her to get her state government's nod for the operation as she is employed with the electric board of Assam. Also, she needs to get medical leave for at least a month for the procedure.

Speaking to mid-day, Rita said she's never felt like a girl inside. "When I heard about Lalit, I got the strength to come forward... I belong to a village where people don't even know about genital reconstruction or sex change. I am 36 and people often ask me about marriage, but it's something I couldn't seriously consider as I was confused about my gender. I am thankful my relatives always supported me," she added.

Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, medical superintendent of the hospital, said, "She needs to get permission from the Assam state government for it. She also needs medical leave, as she will require counselling too." Unlike Salve, Rita's X-ray shows complete formation of her genitals. "Lalit had under-developed genitals, which we had to dig out of the skin, and make a penis with plastic surgery. But we can't say anything for certain in Rita's case at the moment; we need to run a series of tests," Gaikwad said.

12 new candidates

Twelve others from across Maharashtra, too, have inquired with the hospital for a sex-change operation; most of these are women, including a five-year-old girl. "Lalit, his doctor, Dr Rajat Kapoor, and I have been getting calls... we are yet to compile the data. In case of the five-year-old, her family had approached Lalit, who helped them to get in touch with us," said Dr Gaikwad.

Lalit Salve has kidney stones

Lalit Salve, after discharge following the first stage of surgery, is now undergoing treatment for kidney stone at his village.

