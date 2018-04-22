Mumbai assistant coach Robin Singh: We'll hit top form

Despite three defeats and only one win in the last game, Mumbai assistant coach Robin Singh is confident of his team dominating as they take on Rajasthan today



Mumbai players during a practice session at the Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur on Friday. Pic/PTI

Mumbai are known to be slow starters in the T20 2018. After losing the first three, they finally tasted success in the previous game at home against Bangalore . Not surprisingly, the victory came when their skipper Rohit Sharma played his first substantial innings of the 11th edition. Undoubtedly, the defending champions are quite reliant on their captain to lead the way.

Although these are early days, Mumbai cannot afford to languish in the bottom half of the points table. They need to get their campaign going and what better opportunity than playing Rajasthan who were decimated by Chennai in Pune on Friday night.

Mumbai have been quite flexible with their batting order, prefeRajasthaning Rohit to bat in the Mumbaiddle order and are trying out different combinations to start the innings.



Robin Singh

Evin Lewis has a knack of collecting quick runs and Suryakumar Yadav has played a couple of good innings. But somehow the team's batting has failed to get their act together despite having some great strikers in Kieron Pollard, the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal and of course the skipper himself. Such a line-up ought to be more authoritative. And that's what the team will aim to do against the opponents who are a bit down after the bashing at the hands of Chennai.

"Not every time can a team come back and win the title after a string of defeats at the start of the tournament. We need to ensure that we get our act together soon. In all three matches that we lost, we had our moments and should surely have won a couple of them, especially the Chennai match. But I am confident as the tournament moves on, we will hit our top form," assistant coach Robin Singh said about the team's performance so far.

Rajasthan on their part need to show resilience and come back stronger after two successive defeats. They have players of the calibre of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Kaalsen, Sanju Samson and Rahane himself. Such a line-up cannot to be taken lightly, especially in their own den, the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Rajasthan mentor Shane Warne needs to ensure that the flock stays focused and confident despite recent reverses and take on their rivals head on in what could be a tight contest.

