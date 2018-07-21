Mumbai: Auto driver returns gold and diamond jewellery worth lakhs to to couple

The auto driver, Bipinbhai Patel, spent an entire day searching for the couple who forgot the bag, and even called acquaintances in the police for help, until he finally tracked them down

Auto driver Bipinbhai Patel with Zulfikar and Rachna Lakdawala

On finding a bag of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh in his vehicle, an auto rickshaw driver proved he too has a heart of gold. The auto driver, Bipinbhai Patel, spent an entire day searching for the couple who forgot the bag, and even called acquaintances in the police for help, until he finally tracked them down.

The couple, Zulfikar and Rachna Lakdawala, had boarded the rickshaw from Versova and alighted at Infiniti mall in Andheri, where they forgot to take their bag. It contained diamond-studded gold bangles and other ornaments. After a while, Patel was hailed by another passenger, but he realised that the couple had forgotten their bag.

He called his nephew Abhijit Tailor, a PSI with the Kashimira crime branch under the Thane rural police. The cops found a jeweller’s receipt and called the store, but could not get the owner’s details.

Meanwhile, the Lakdawalas filed a complaint with the Amboli police. They remembered the receipt in the bag and also called the jewellery store, which directed them to the Kashimira police station. The couple rushed there, and upon showing their identity proof, they were reunited with their valuables.

